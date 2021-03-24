7th Circ. Should Find Patent Thickets Aren't Anti-Competitive

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 25, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit heard arguments in UFCW Local 1500 Welfare Fund v. AbbVie Inc. The appeal concerns last summer's dismissal of a proposed class action alleging that AbbVie created a so-called patent thicket around its blockbuster autoimmune drug, Humira, to block less expensive versions of the drugs, or biosimilars, from entering the market. In the first case of its kind, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in In Re: Humira (Adalimumab) Antitrust Litigation decided in June 2020 that the 132 patents that AbbVie uses to protect Humira...

