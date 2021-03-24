Group Says FERC Can't Review Gas Facility As 'Routine'

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The Columbia Riverkeeper is fighting a TC Energy unit's bid to build a new compressor station in northern Oregon, telling the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission the facility is part of a larger effort to bulk up the company's natural gas capacity and is not just "a routine activity." In a protest and motion to intervene filed with the agency Monday, the environmental group told FERC that TC Energy Corp.'s Gas Transmission Northwest LLC is seeking permissions to build a new compressor station in northern Oregon under a blanket certification intended only for routine activities, not expansion activities with significant environmental repercussions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS