Eye Diagnostic Co. Blocks Rival's Software Launch In IP Fight

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge unsealed an order Tuesday that barred Topcon Corp. entities from launching an eye diagnostics software called Glaucoma Module, after finding that Carl Zeiss Meditec will likely win its claims that Topcon's software was created with CZMI trade secrets found in an allegedly stolen external hard drive. In a 23-page, March 1 redacted order, U.S. District Judge Saundra Brown Armstrong said CZMI's trade secret misappropriation claims against Topcon and eight of its employees are "far from speculative," and CZMI will likely be irreparably harmed if an injunction isn't issued prohibiting Topcon from "releasing and selling" Glaucoma Module to the...

