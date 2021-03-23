Eagle Hospitality OK'd For $470M Ch. 11 Sale Effort In Del.

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Eagle Hospitality's bankrupt real estate investment trust won clearance in Delaware on Tuesday to put its 15-hotel fleet up for a $470 million minimum stalking horse sale after a scattering of objections and reservations from equity holders and other parties. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi approved the bidder-to-beat sale plan after cautioning that "I have no reason not to believe or trust the business judgment of the debtor at this point" in moving toward a sale on a shorter schedule than forecast at the opening of the case on Jan. 18. Luc A. Despins of Paul Hastings LLP, counsel to...

