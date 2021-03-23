JPMorgan Says Texas Wind Farm Can't Dodge $71M Storm Bill

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank lobbed counterclaims on Tuesday at a Texas wind farm suing to escape a $71 million bill it received from the bank after last month's deadly winter storm sent energy prices skyrocketing, saying the wind farm breached its energy contract and caused over $79 million in damages. Canadian Breaks LLC, which operates a 210.1-megawatt wind farm outside Amarillo, claims that the Valentine's Day storm that left millions in the dark for days when Texas experienced a record-breaking cold snap that led to death and property damage triggered the force majeure exception to a hedge contract that the wind farm signed...

