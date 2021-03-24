Maintenance Worker Sues Senior Living Co. For Overtime Pay

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A maintenance worker sued a senior housing management company over what he described as "reckless disregard" for the overtime pay requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a collective action complaint filed in Florida federal court. Victor Ramirez sued Lloyd Jones LLC, a real estate investment and property management company, and CEO Christopher Finlay on Tuesday, claiming they stiffed him of overtime pay. Lloyd Jones "knew and showed reckless disregard of the provisions of the [FLSA] concerning the payment of overtime wages," the complaint said. Ramirez worked at a senior living community managed by Lloyd Jones called the Shamrock...

