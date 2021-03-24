Solar Developer Goes After Biz Partner For $3.5M In Losses

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A solar energy company that worked to develop six solar projects in Massachusetts says it lost $3.5 million because a business it partnered with on construction used inadequate labor, installed the wrong equipment and had other problems. Lodestar Energy LLC said in a suit filed Tuesday that it did the initial legwork to plan, sign leases and finish a preliminary design for six solar energy facilities before contracting with Strata Solar LLC for construction and tax incentive work based on Strata's claims that it was an expert in those areas. Instead, the project was plagued with problems, Lodestar told a Massachusetts...

