Fired Sprinklr Account Manager Pressed On Professionalism

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A former Sprinklr salesman endured a fiery cross-examination Tuesday in his suit alleging the tech platform fired him for asking about pay from a Microsoft deal, with an attorney for the company suggesting there were instead serious issues with his professionalism. Plaintiff Joseph Dries says former employer Sprinklr, which helps businesses monitor their social media mentions, wrongfully fired him in August 2019 after stiffing him on $310,000 of commission related to a $50 million Microsoft deal, among other things. Sprinklr says it yanked Dries from the Microsoft account because Microsoft's contact didn't like working with him, and the company sought Tuesday to...

