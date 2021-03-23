Fired Parler Co-Founder Sues Over $3 Payout For 40% Stake

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The co-founder and former CEO of free speech social network Parler was stripped of his 40% ownership and offered just $3 after he was fired in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots, according to a Nevada state court complaint against the company published by National Public Radio. John Matze's suit against Parler LLC and several of its executives claims he was wrongly pushed out of the company he co-created after he suggested banning "any identifiable extremist groups like QAnon and neo Nazis." After the riots, Parler's interim CEO Mark Meckler, who co-founded the conservative political organization Tea Party Patriots and...

