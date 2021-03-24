Parking Co. Calls Teamsters' Suit A Bid To Avoid Arbitration

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A parking garage manager asked an Illinois federal judge to toss a Teamsters local's lawsuit accusing the company of giving union work to nonunion employees in violation of an arbitration award, calling the suit a disguised effort to evade arbitration under its union contract. In a memorandum supporting its motion for summary judgment, SP Plus Corp. accused Teamsters Local 727 of using litigation to expand a narrow arbitration award directing the company to reassign employee Roxene Miller to the day shift after improperly replacing her with a manager. The union's suit said the company has not complied with the award's additional requirement...

