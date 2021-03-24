'Convenient' Testimony Dooms 5 Finjan Patents In ESET Row

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has invalidated five Finjan software patents that the patent-holding company asserted against ESET, finding they couldn't pass muster after Finjan's expert testimony at a trial derailed by COVID-19 suggested the patents were indefinite. In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo found that five patents held by Fortress Investment Group-owned Finjan were indefinite and therefore couldn't be protected by patent law. The ruling leaves a single patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,975,305, standing in its infringement case against ESET LLC, a Slovakia-based antivirus software company. Finjan's claims over all six patents reached a jury a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS