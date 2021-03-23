Online Trading App Robinhood Confidentially Files IPO

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Popular trading app Robinhood, whose business practices recently became the focus of congressional scrutiny, said Tuesday it has confidentially filed plans for an initial public offering, laying groundwork for the latest of several high-profile companies to go public. Robinhood, In a blog post on its website, said it has filed IPO paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has not determined a price range or how many shares it plans to sell. "The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," Robinhood said Tuesday. The company did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS