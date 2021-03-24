Daimler Hit With UK Consumer Suit Over Dieselgate Scandal

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 3:48 PM GMT) -- Car owners have sued Mercedes maker Daimler AG in London for allegedly misleading the market about excessive carbon emissions from its diesel cars, in what lawyers said was the first lawsuit filed against the automaker in the English courts. The consumers are seeking damages from Mercedes-Benz carmaker Daimler, claiming they overpaid for vehicles allegedly fitted with emissions-cheating software. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Consumers in Britain who bought or leased diesel vehicles are seeking damages against Daimler, Mercedes-Benz Car UK Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services UK Ltd. They claim that they overpaid for vehicles allegedly fitted with emissions-cheating software. The motorists say they were...

