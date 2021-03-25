Commerce Partly Revokes Duties On Solar Panels From China

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A U.S. importer of Chinese solar panels has won its bid to eliminate duties on some imports, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced in a Federal Register notice Thursday. The Commerce Department said it would move to revoke broad anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese solar panels, initially imposed in 2015, for certain off-grid portable small panels. The 2015 anti-dumping duties ranged from 26.71% to 165.04%, and the countervailing duties were based on illegal subsidies that ranged from 27.64% to 49.21%. The off-grid portable panels that will see tariffs lifted must have a per panel output of less than 500 watts,...

