Maine High Court Says Campsite Case A Tribal Court Matter

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has reaffirmed tribal courts' authority to oversee disputes regarding tribal land, holding that a lawsuit over a man's access to a campsite on tribal land was an internal tribal matter and of no concern to the state court system. An opinion published Tuesday upholds a lower-court decision to toss a lawsuit brought by a Florida man who was denied access to a campsite on land controlled by the Passamaquoddy tribe, ruling that John Moyant failed to exhaust administrative remedies to what the court determined was an internal dispute. "Tribal jurisdiction does not disappear simply because a...

