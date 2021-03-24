Nuveen Raises Another $59M For Europe Logistics Fund

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Nuveen Real Estate said Wednesday that it has raised an additional €50 million ($59.1 million) for its latest Europe-focused logistics real estate fund, which has already made one acquisition and has others in the pipeline. The latest infusion for Nuveen's sixth Europe logistics fund brings the fund's total to more than €300 million, the firm said Wednesday. The fund has also picked up an industrial asset in Weert, Netherlands, according to Nuveen. GVT Group of Logistics sold the property for an undisclosed amount, and GVT subsidiary BTT Multimodal Container Solutions will lease the property back. "We are delighted to have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS