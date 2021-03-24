NJ Can't Force Cable Cos. To Prorate Customers' Bills

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey statute requiring cable companies to prorate customers' final bills rather than charge them for the full month constitutes illegal rate regulation under federal law, a New Jersey federal court has ruled in a challenge brought by Altice USA. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti made the call Tuesday in a 12-page opinion that ultimately found that although the New Jersey law is entitled to a presumption against preemption, the statute still steps on the toes of federal law. Judge Martinotti wrote that the New Jersey law "is a rate regulation of cable service unambiguously and expressly preempted by...

