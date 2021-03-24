TracFone Urges Fed. Circ. To Override Albright Once Again

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- TracFone Wireless Inc. is asking the Federal Circuit to make U.S. District Judge Alan Albright send patent litigation the company is facing to Florida, just two weeks after the appellate court scolded the judge for delaying the transfer motion. Judge Albright had denied TracFone's transfer motion on March 11 after sitting on it for eight months, so the company headed to the Federal Circuit on Tuesday with its second mandamus petition. TracFone said the patent owner, Precis Group LLC, relied on one piece of bad evidence to establish venue in the Western District of Texas, and Judge Albright was wrong to...

