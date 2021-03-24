DC Judge Won't Remand Firm's Suit To Vacate IMF Award

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to remand a dispute between the International Monetary Fund and its longtime legal counsel over the validity of an arbitral award for legal fees owed with respect to a soured $254 million renovation project for the Fund's headquarters. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Wednesday rejected Leonard A. Sacks & Associates PC's argument that the IMF had waited too long to move the litigation from state to federal court, pointing to a removal statute specific to the IMF stating that it can do so any time before trial. "Accordingly, because the IMF removed well...

