Duane Morris Builds NYC Office With Tax Partner

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris has added a partner to the firm's corporate practice group in New York City, bringing greater depth of international tax law experience to the firm, it announced. Hernan Gonzalez Moneta joined the firm from Reed Smith, Duane Morris said Tuesday in a news statement, noting that he joins several other Reed Smith members who joined the firm in March. Gonzalez Moneta advises clients on Mexican and international tax matters on a variety of topics, the firm said in the statement. They include cross-border transactions, interpretation and application of tax treaties, mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, transfer pricing and foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS