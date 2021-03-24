DOL Refuses Cruise Line's Hiring Request As Incomplete

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An administrative review board within the U.S. Department of Labor refused a cruise line's request to permanently hire a noncitizen as a cruise operator, saying the company didn't sufficiently describe its efforts to fill the role with a U.S. worker. In its first employment petition, called a Form 9089, MSC Cruises Inc. incorrectly described the open role as a nonprofessional position and consequently didn't detail the extra efforts MSC was required to undertake to recruit an American instead, according to the Tuesday decision. The board was unpersuaded by MSC Cruises' attempts to submit a revised application, which laid out the additional...

