Feds Get Claims Trimmed In Suit Over Infant's Death

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has trimmed claims from a suit saying that an Indian Health Service hospital is responsible for the death of a prematurely born infant, finding that several claims are barred under an exception for policy decisions in the Federal Tort Claims Act. U.S. District Judge James O. Browning on Tuesday sided with the government in its motion for partial dismissal of a suit filed by Phillip Tobert and Theodore W. Barudin, which claims the facility's negligence following the birth of Tobert and Charlene Suina's child led to the child's death. Tolbert and Suina, the parents of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS