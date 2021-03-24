Bombardier Hit With Suit Claiming Sea-Doo Watercrafts Sink

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman has hit Bombardier with a proposed class action in state court alleging that it has concealed defects in its Sea-Doo personal watercraft that can cause them to take on water and sink. The suit, filed by Elisa Blanco in Broward County on Monday, suggests a new manufacturing process Bombardier started using in 2017 to make Sea-Doos' hulls is flawed and leads to stress cracks even without the craft being ridden. She also claims defects have led to failures in the "carbon seal" that encircles the driveshaft and is meant to provide a waterproof seal. "These defects pose an...

