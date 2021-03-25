11th Circ. Says Spoofing Case May Belong In Federal Court

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ordered a Georgia federal court Wednesday to reconsider evidence presented by a man who accused a telemarketer of spoofing his phone number during a marketing campaign, ruling that a trial judge wrongly found he lacked the jurisdiction necessary to consider state-law claims. Federal courts assert "diversity jurisdiction" over civil cases if damage claims and attorney fees sought exceed $75,000 and the parties are located in different states. In this matter, plaintiff Robert Doane's federal claims against wireless and long-distance services provider Tele Circuit Network Corp. were dismissed for lack of standing, but he only appealed the district court's decision...

