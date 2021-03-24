Charlotte's Web Inc. Resolves TM Suit Over Hemp Brand Name

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Charlotte's Web Inc. has resolved a trademark infringement suit with Balance CBD after Balance agreed to stop all use of the Charlotte's Web name on hemp products and drop its attack on the company's trademarks, court filings show. Charlotte's Web and Balance CBD lobbed warring claims at each other in litigation that began when Charlotte's Web accused Balance of using its name to market products. But the pair told a California federal judge Tuesday they have resolved their dispute and want a stipulated judgment and permanent injunction entered ending it. In a proposed order submitted to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS