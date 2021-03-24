9th Circ. Clarifies 'Intellectual Disability' For Asylum Claims

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday sided with a Salvadoran asylum-seeker, finding that the immigration court misconstrued the nature of his intellectual disability by applying layman's reasoning to a medical question. Writing for a three-judge panel, Judge Richard R. Clifton said that the Board of Immigration Appeals should not have interpreted the phrase "intellectual disability" to be so far-reaching, as might occur in colloquial conversation. Judge Clifton said that the immigration court should have consulted the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to develop an appropriately narrow definition of "intellectual disability," which could enable a claim for asylum....

