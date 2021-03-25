Tribal Police Case Gives Justices Chance To Thread Needle

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court may be inclined to undo a Ninth Circuit decision that would prevent tribal police from detaining many non-Indian criminal suspects, as the justices signaled they may seek to avoid further complications for law enforcement in Indian Country while tinkering as little as possible with the tricky tribal sovereignty issues underpinning the case. During oral arguments on Tuesday, the high court grappled with how the circuit court's March 2019 decision — holding that a Crow Tribe of Montana highway safety officer wasn't allowed to detain and search non-Indian Joshua James Cooley — fits in with the complicated history...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS