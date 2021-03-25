Supplement Co. Hit With False Ad Case Over Weight Loss Pill

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A dietary supplement manufacturer was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court on Wednesday, accusing the company of making false and misleading statements about its dietary supplement targeting insulin resistance. GOLO LLC's "Release Supplement" is advertised as a natural solution to optimize metabolism and help reverse insulin resistance, which happens when cells do not respond properly to the hormone insulin. The supplement promotes steady weight loss, reduces anxiety and curbs hunger, according to its website. Insulin resistance is considered an early step toward type 2 diabetes and is also a cardio metabolic risk factor of metabolic syndrome, the complaint...

