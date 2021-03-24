3rd Circ. Won't Touch Clinic's Win In Worker's ADA Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a suit from a medical assistant who wasn't allowed to return to work after taking leave for cancer treatment, saying the clinic that employed her was justified in firing her after she ran out of medical leave. A three-judge panel upheld a summary judgment win for Pinnacle Health Medical Services in Debra Williams' discrimination, retaliation and failure to reinstate suit. The court found Williams didn't dispute that she was unable to return to work after taking extensive time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act, and she couldn't prevail on her retaliation claim...

