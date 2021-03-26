Int'l Arbitration Pro Joins Fox Rothschild From Lewis Baach

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has hired a Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss PLLC litigator and international arbitration attorney to serve as a partner in its international practice group in New York, saying she will assist the firm with complex commercial and cross-border litigation matters. Erika Levin brings her experience in international arbitration, commercial litigation and enforcement of awards in a variety of matters, Fox Rothschild said Thursday. A large part of Levin's practice is dedicated to litigating disputes and finding ways to monetize awards via enforcement in matters related to Brazil and Latin America, the law firm said. Her clients in the past have...

