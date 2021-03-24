Golden Globes Group Beats Reporters' Monopoly Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed a lawsuit brought by a Norwegian and a Spanish reporter accusing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organizer of the Golden Globes, of monopolizing foreign entertainment journalism in Los Angeles, saying the reporters had not alleged the HFPA provides exclusive access to the entertainment news market. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. dismissed with prejudice an amended complaint filed by entertainment reporters Kjersti Flaa and Rosa Gamazo Robbins accusing the HFPA of carving up the Hollywood entertainment news market for its members and refusing to grant membership to other reporters, saying the reporters had not...

