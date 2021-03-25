NY Docs Pulled Back To Suit Over Child's In Utero Disabilities

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has revived a so-called "wrongful birth" suit by a couple claiming that physicians failed to diagnose their child with a number of disabilities in utero, saying the expert witnesses in the case created a triable issue of fact that should go to a jury. The court reversed a 2017 summary judgment that freed Arcadia OB/GYN PC and doctors Robert Berg and Peter Kratka from a suit filed by Elizabeth Vasiu and her husband, Graham Delf, following the birth of their child. In the suit, they alleged that Berg and the others failed to diagnose a number...

