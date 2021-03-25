Amazon Tells Texas Justices Not To Buy Claim It's A 'Seller'

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Amazon.com Inc. told the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday that under state law the company is not a seller that can be held responsible for an allegedly defective remote sold on its marketplace, seeking to swat away the justices' doubts by pointing to court precedent. Amazon's attorney Brendan Murphy of Perkins Coie LLP said during virtual oral arguments that the court is constrained by its 2008 decision in New Texas Auto Auction Services LP v. Graciela Gomez de Hernandez et al. That case established that producers, manufacturers and other parties who place products into the stream of commerce can be...

