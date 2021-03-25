Walgreens Hit With Class Suit Over $209M Overcharge Penalty

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A Walgreens stockholder sued 11 current and former company directors in Delaware's Chancery Court on Wednesday for hundreds of millions in damages to the pharmacy chain through government penalties triggered by billings for intentionally over-filled insulin prescriptions. The proposed class, derivative suit, filed by stockholder James Clem against Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. directors as well as its chief executive, accused those named of harming the company's reputation and bottom line by presiding over a practice of submitting false claims to government health care reimbursement programs. The conduct was allegedly spurred by a profit-driven effort to evade legal and regulatory requirements from...

