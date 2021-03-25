Crypto Investors Tell 11th Circ. Class Denial Was Wrong

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Investors in cryptocurrency company Centra Tech Inc. told the Eleventh Circuit that a trial judge erred in finding that their class certification request was untimely in their suit over a fraudulent $32 million initial coin offering, saying they did everything they could to follow the court rules. During oral arguments held via Zoom Thursday, the appellate panel examined the timeline of the investors' case against the company and its former executives as it considered their argument that the district court abused its discretion in denying their motion for class certification and a renewed motion. John A. Carriel of Zelle LLP, who...

