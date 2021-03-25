Feds Tell Justices Guam's Landfill Suit Filed Too Late

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Guam waited too long to file a claim seeking to force the U.S. Navy to chip in for a landfill cleanup, the federal government has told the U.S. Supreme Court. Guam's 2004 settlement with the federal government over the polluted site started the three-year time limit for it to bring a Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act claim against the Navy, Justice Department lawyers told the justices in a brief filed Wednesday. The 2017 suit by Guam over a $160 million cleanup effort therefore came too late and the D.C. Circuit was right to say that the clock had long-ago run out, according...

