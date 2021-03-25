Black Judge Didn't Rely On Racial Stereotype, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Black Illinois federal judge did not rely on racial stereotyping concerning absent Black fathers in her sentencing of a convicted armed robber who is Black, the Seventh Circuit has determined. The three-judge appellate panel on Wednesday rejected Latrell S. Coe's contention that the nearly 10-year sentence that U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle handed him was unfairly predicated on "unsupported assumptions about absent fathers in the Black community." Defendants appealing their sentencing may not simply point to a judge's statement that they argue is out of bounds, but must demonstrate that the judge "relied on an impermissible factor" when calculating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS