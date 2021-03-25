Johnny Depp Can't Appeal UK Libel Loss Over Abuse Claims

Law360, London (March 25, 2021, 2:42 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court rejected Johnny Depp's request on Thursday to fight his libel case defeat against a tabloid newspaper that called him a "wife-beater." The Court of Appeal refused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor's application for permission to challenge the decision as well as a request to submit further evidence. "As we have said, it is not easy to persuade this court to overturn the findings of a trial judge on purely factual questions," Judge Nicholas Underhill said. "We do not believe that there is a real prospect of it being prepared to do so in this case."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS