EU Top Court Says Deutsche Telekom Can't Duck €38M Fine

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The European Union's top court rejected bids from Deutsche Telekom and Slovak Telekom on Thursday to undo a pair of multimillion-euro fines for tamping down competition in the Slovakian telecom market. The bloc's General Court had set the fines against Slovak Telekom and its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, after the European Commission found they abused their market dominance in Slovakia by making it harder to access networks they control. The European Court of Justice affirmed the lower court's ruling Thursday, giving the green light to fines of €38 million ($44.7 million), for which the two companies were found jointly and severally liable,...

