Treasury Targets Myanmar Military's Business Interests

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury blacklisted two businesses financially tied to the Myanmar military in a Thursday sanctions round targeting the economic resources of the officials behind the country's recent coup d'etat. The Myanmar military uses the companies, Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd. and the Myanmar Economic Corp. Ltd., to control "significant segments" of the country's economy, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. "The United States stands with the people of Burma and urges a return to its democratically elected government," OFAC Director Andrea M. Gacki said, referring to the Southeast Asian country by its...

