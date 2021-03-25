Feds Back Green Card Limits For TPS Holders At High Court

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration told the U.S. Supreme Court that immigrants who crossed the border illegally, but are temporarily shielded from deportation, should not be eligible for permanent residence, tracking similar arguments made by the Trump administration. In a brief litigating the temporary protected status program — which allows foreign nationals fleeing war or natural disaster to seek temporary refuge in the U.S. — lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that the program's provision of "lawful status" to recipients does not separately eliminate the requirement that green-card applicants cross the border legally. "Congress created TPS in order to codify...

