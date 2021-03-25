Key Tax Concerns For Foreign Investors In US Private Equity

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. is no stranger to capital from foreign investors. Perhaps in South Florida especially, this is no more evident than in the real estate market, particularly when it comes to investors from Latin America. Over the years, however, foreign clients have diversified their tastes, as we have seen more and more money flow into U.S. capital markets. More recently, we've also seen foreign investors diversify their holdings even further, dipping into the U.S. private equity market. This article quickly highlights some of the U.S. tax considerations that are relevant for foreign clients making U.S. private equity investments, which at the...

