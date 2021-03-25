NLRB, Not Arbitrator, Will Decide Dock Workers' Dispute

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- In a rare decision declining to defer to a labor arbitrator, a National Labor Relations Board judge said she will decide whether shipping companies conspired with a dock workers' union to retaliate against workers who filed labor complaints with the agency. Administrative Law Judge Mara-Louise Anzalone on Wednesday denied the port operators' request that she punt certain allegations subject to arbitration, saying the suit falls under various exceptions to the NLRB's general deferral doctrine, including a carveout for claims alleging a party discriminated against a worker for going to the board. "While the board's deferral standards have shifted over time, it...

