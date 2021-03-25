News Corp. Scoops Up Investor Tools, Media Biz For $275M

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- News Corp., with help from BakerHostetler, unveiled plans on Thursday to shell out $275 million to purchase investor research tools and media business Investor's Business Daily from Norton Rose Fulbright-advised family office O'Neil Capital Management Inc. News Corp. said in a news release that the purchase of Investor's Business Daily would expand its financial industry-focused Dow Jones & Co. unit, which will manage the Los Angeles-based company behind Investors.com. A source familiar with the deal said no IBD layoffs were expected following the deal. Robert Thomson, News Corp.'s CEO, said in the statement that the "transformative" transaction comes as there's been...

