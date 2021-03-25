11th Circ. Rips Chemical Co. Bid To Nix Atty Fees Via Email

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Thursday shut down a Georgia chemical company's argument that it properly served by email notice of its motion to vacate an arbitration award for attorney fees, saying there's nothing in federal arbitration or civil procedure rules to support that. The three judges on the panel found fault during oral arguments with DRT America LLC's effort to reverse a Georgia trial court's confirmation of a $650,000 arbitration award of attorney fees for the general contractor of the chemical plant that it owns in Rincon, Georgia, near Savannah. DRT says the trial court wrongly confirmed the award and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS