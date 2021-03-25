Cherokees Can't Widen Opioid Discovery, Companies Say

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Drug distributors and pharmacies have urged an Oklahoma federal judge to reject the Cherokee Nation's bid for further discovery in its suit over the opioid crisis, saying that allowing discovery outside the tribe's jurisdiction, including in other states, would go far beyond what's been allowed before in opioid litigation. Distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. along with pharmacies CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. urged the court Wednesday to limit a magistrate judge's order on the geographic scope of discovery to just the 14 Oklahoma counties where the tribe's reservation is located, arguing that allowing...

