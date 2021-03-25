Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cherokees Can't Widen Opioid Discovery, Companies Say

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Drug distributors and pharmacies have urged an Oklahoma federal judge to reject the Cherokee Nation's bid for further discovery in its suit over the opioid crisis, saying that allowing discovery outside the tribe's jurisdiction, including in other states, would go far beyond what's been allowed before in opioid litigation.

Distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. along with pharmacies CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. urged the court Wednesday to limit a magistrate judge's order on the geographic scope of discovery to just the 14 Oklahoma counties where the tribe's reservation is located, arguing that allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!