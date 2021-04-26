Pa. Contractor Gets Up To 2 Years In AG's Wage Theft Case

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A central Pennsylvania contractor was sentenced to as many as two years in prison Monday after he copped to charges that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from workers, which he did by failing to pay prevailing wage rates as required under state law. Judge Frederic Ammerman in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas handed down the sentence a little more than a month after Scott Good, the owner of Goodco Mechanical Inc., pled guilty to five counts of theft for shorting workers nearly $65,000. The case against the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing contractor is part of...

