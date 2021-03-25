Workers' Dignity Fueling Big Tech Union Organizing

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Union organizing at technology giants like Amazon and Google is being fueled by workers seeking recognition as people, not numbers. Jessica García, assistant to the president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said Thursday that the union's efforts to help workers organize at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, has been largely motivated by the impact automation has had on workers. "What is really different [about Amazon] is the lack of human contact and the level of automation that they utilize," García said during an online panel hosted by Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. "Perhaps that...

