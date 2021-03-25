Taylor Swift, Theme Park End 'Evermore' IP Fight

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 12:59 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift and a Utah fantasy theme park called Evermore have reached an agreement to drop their dueling trademark and copyright lawsuits. The deal, in which no money will exchange hands, will end a trademark lawsuit filed by Evermore Park over Swift's album of the same name, as well as a copyright case that Swift fired back about her music being played in the park without permission. An attorney for Swift told Law360 on Thursday that "the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement." An attorney for Evermore Park did not return a request for comment....

