Navigating Dems' Whistleblower-Friendly Stance

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Employers should expect, and prepare for, heightened compliance and litigation challenges associated with employees who report alleged violations of law. New laws and aggressive enforcement of existing statutes from the Biden administration and Democratic congressional majorities should be expected. Expanding Legislative Protections for Whistleblowers At the tail end of 2020, Congress passed three laws imposing new whistleblower protections, the Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act, Protecting our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhanced Safety Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act. The CAARA extends federal whistleblower protections to employees who report criminal violations of federal antitrust laws to either the government or a supervisor. The...

